Teller County Sheriff’s Office investigating mailbox explosion

today at 10:35 AM
Published 10:41 AM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is investigating an explosion that destroyed a bank of four mailboxes.

TCSO says that just after 5:30 p.m. on Jan 4, deputies responded to a reported explosion in a mailbox at the intersection of County Road 11 and High Chateau Road, near Wrights Reservoir.

Deputies found a bank of four mailboxes used to contain oversized parcels destroyed when they arrived on the scene.

According to TCSO, A TCSO Detective assisted by the Metro Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit investigated the explosion and that investigation is ongoing.

It is not believed that the explosion was associated with a parcel delivery. United States Postal Inspectors have been notified and briefed on the event.

There is no danger to the community currently, however: community members are reminded to remain vigilant for suspicious activity in and around mailbox banks and report such activity immediately to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

