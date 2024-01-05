Taiwan says Chinese balloons are harassment and a threat to air safety

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s Defense Ministry has accused China of harassment and trying to affect public morale by repeatedly sending balloons over the self-governing island. Taiwan’s official Military News Agency said Saturday that a Defense Ministry analysis had found that the paths of the balloons posed a serious threat to international passenger flights. The ministry called for an immediate end to the activity to ensure flight safety. The purpose of the balloons is unclear, and a Chinese state media outlet has accused Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party and Taiwanese and American media of hyping what it says are harmless weather balloons.

