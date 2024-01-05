Republican US Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado announces he won’t seek reelection
Associated Press
Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado has announced that he won’t seek a 10th term in Congress, saying he wants to spend more time with family. Lamborn, who represents the conservative Colorado Springs area, about an hour south of Denver, announced his retirement Friday on a radio show. Lamborn’s departure is the latest shakeup in Colorado, following Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s announcement that she’s switching districts and Republican Rep. Ken Buck’s decision not to run again. The decisions of Buck, Lamborn and Boebert have left Colorado’s three districts run by Republicans without incumbents.