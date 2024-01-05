Police: US Postal Service van burglarized in Cross Keys

By Kate Amara

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Police and postal inspectors are investigating after a mail van was burglarized Saturday in north Baltimore.

Federal law enforcement officials said a group of suspects broke into a U.S. Postal Service mail delivery vehicle in Cross Keys and made off with much of the contents.

Witnesses told 11 News the postal worker was not in the vehicle at the time. She was on foot and walking back to the van when the crime unfolded, witnesses said.

Resident John Holland watched it unfold from his upstairs window.

“I happened to look out the window at about 4:45 p.m.,” he said.

Officials said four suspects pulled up to the white, well-marked USPS van in a black Kia Sorento. The suspects allegedly smashed the passenger-side window to climb inside and emerged with mail and packages. They loaded them into their black Kia before taking off.

“They began to unload trays of mail and packages and load them into the car. I screamed out the window, and they fled very quickly. I called 911,” Holland said.

He said the mail carrier managed to get a picture of the Kia’s license plate. Holland has already been contacted by postal inspectors.

The investigators declined to comment on any leads, surveillance footage or the monetary value of the items stolen.

If arrested and charged, the suspects could face federal charges. The case would be tried in federal court.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.