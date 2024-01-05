Nigel Lythgoe stepping aside as ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ judge after sexual assault allegations
LOS ANGELES (AP) — TV producer Nigel Lythgoe says he is stepping aside as a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance” after lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault. Lythgoe says in a statement Friday that he won’t appear in the forthcoming 18th season of the Fox series because he wants the attention to remain on the dancers. The 74-year-old Lythgoe co-created the Fox dance competition series and was a producer on “American Idol.” Singer and dancer Paula Abdul was a judge on both shows and is among the women alleging in lawsuits that Lythgoe sexually assaulted her. Lythgoe denies the allegation and says he intends to clear his name.