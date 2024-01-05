Multiple injuries in tour bus rollover on upstate New York highway

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (AP) — New York state police say multiple people were injured when a tour bus carrying passengers rolled over on a highway in the southern Adirondacks. The accident occurred Friday just before 1 p.m. on the Adirondack Northway, north of Lake George Village. Gov. Kathy Hochul said police and Department of Transportation workers were on-site performing rescue operations. The southbound highway was closed between exits 23 and 22. A video posted from a car traveling in the other direction shows a bus resting on its side in the roadway. A police spokesperson said the scene was still being assessed and had no further details.

