Michigan man gets 15 years in prison for asking 13-year-old to send him sexually explicit images

DETROIT (WWJ) — A St. Clair County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for trying to get a 13-year-old boy to send him sexually explicit images online, U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced.

Raymond Alexander Elliot, 35, of Columbus, Michigan, was arrested in January 2022 after admitting to possessing and distributing child pornography and communicating with a 13-year-old victim who lived in Missouri.

The FBI started investigating Elliot after a victim reported him and gave his cellphone to authorities so they could communicate with him.

While authorities had the victim’s cellphone, Elliot contacted the victim via social media and requested that they start their sexual conversations again. In addition, he asked the victim to send him photos, unaware he was actually communicating with an FBI agent.

According to Ison, authorities tracked Elliot to his Michigan home after he was identified through his social media accounts.

Authorities executed a search warrant at his home in January 2022. They recovered electronic devices that had files of child pornography and communications with online users in which sexually exploiting children was discussed and shared.

He was then arrested and admitted to his crimes.

“The FBI prioritizes the protection of children from dangerous predators and is fully committed to investigating those who seek to harm the most vulnerable members of society,” said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “Those who make the unconscionable decision to victimize innocent children will be brought to justice. We would like to extend our appreciation to our wide network of law enforcement partners for their critical support. The FBI urges the public to report alleged crimes of child sexual or physical abuse by calling 1-800-CALLFBI (1-800-225-5324) or submitting tips online to tips.fbi.gov.”

