Judge rejects lawsuit to disqualify Georgia’s lieutenant governor for acting as Trump elector

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge is rejecting a lawsuit to disqualify Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones from holding office because of his participation as an elector for Donald Trump in 2020. The judge ruled Friday that voters who sued couldn’t use the kind of legal action they filed to attack actions Jones took in 2020 while he was a state senator. The Republican Jones says the challenge is fueled by partisan politics. The lawsuit came as a decision on prosecuting him on state charges remains in limbo for lack of a special prosecutor willing to take the case.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.