Japanese air safety experts search for voice data from plane debris after runway collision

Transport safety officials are searching for the voice recorder from a Japan Airlines airliner that caught fire after a collision with a coast guard plane. They hope the recorder will containe crucial information to determine the cause of the clash at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. Heavy machinery has begun clearing the debris to allow the runway to reopen. All 379 passengers on JAL Flight 516 safely evacuated. The pilot of the coast guard plane escaped but its other five crewmembers died. New details emerged as media footage showed the collision occurred 40 seconds after the coast guard plane entered the runway.

