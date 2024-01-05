Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former Vice President Mike Pence; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; Israeli President Isaac Herzog; Quentin Fulks, a top official in President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.

