From Houthis to Hezbollah, a look at the Iran-allied groups rallying to arms around Middle East

Missiles, rockets and drones struck targets around the Middle East this week as the United States, Israel and others clashed with Iran-allied militant groups. Attacks hit in vital Red Sea shipping lanes, along Israeli-Lebanon borders emptied by fleeing residents and in the region’s crowded capitals and U.S. military installations. Together, Israel and its U.S. allies are facing two realities they knew going into the war in Gaza: The Gaza-based Hamas militant group is far from alone as it battles for its survival. And by launching an all-out campaign to eliminate Hamas as a fighting force, Israeli and American leaders are confronting simultaneous attacks from a strengthening defensive alliance of other armed militant groups.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.