SECURITY WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is looking for a person in the Security Widefield area.

EPSO says that Kyle Johnson is 5’6”, 135 lbs, has brown hair and blue eyes, and is likely on foot. Kyle was last seen wearing red shorts, a gray and black army hoodie, a red shirt, and green tennis shoes. There are concerns about self-harm.

EPSO says to call 719-390-5555 if you see Kyle.