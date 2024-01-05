Driver arrested after hitting police cruiser in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- A Huerfano County Sherrif's Office cruiser was hit at I-25 at Circle Dr., by a driver who is now in custody for allegedly driving under the influence.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, at 3:39 p.m. on January 4., a multicar crash started when the driver struck the median going southbound. The car then ricocheted across the travel lanes and hit the police cruiser. Both cars were totaled in the incident and had to be towed from the scene.

The driver was arrested for DUI and other related traffic charges. There is no information at this time if anyone was injured in the incident.