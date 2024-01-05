Skip to Content
News

Colorado woman made honorary deputy for her 100th birthday

By
today at 5:59 PM
Published 6:22 PM

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A woman in Douglas County celebrated a big milestone this week.

Jeanne Furr celebrated her 100th trip around the sun on Thursday and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office was on hand to deliver a unique gift.

During a bash to celebrate Jeanne's birthday, Sheriff Darren Weekly took the time to visit and swore her in as an honorary deputy for the day.

We hear that Jeanne was absolutely thrilled to join the sheriff's posse.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content