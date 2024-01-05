Colorado woman made honorary deputy for her 100th birthday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A woman in Douglas County celebrated a big milestone this week.

Jeanne Furr celebrated her 100th trip around the sun on Thursday and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office was on hand to deliver a unique gift.

During a bash to celebrate Jeanne's birthday, Sheriff Darren Weekly took the time to visit and swore her in as an honorary deputy for the day.

We hear that Jeanne was absolutely thrilled to join the sheriff's posse.