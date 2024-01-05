Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs man dies after incident at Breckenridge Ski Resort

MGN
By
New
Published 2:58 PM

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KRDO) - A man from Colorado Springs died Tuesday following a "serious incident" on the mountain at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

According to the Summit County Coroner's Office, the man has been identified as 47-year-old Gavin Scott of Colorado Springs. His official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Breckenridge Ski Resort said Scott was transported to the Peak 8 First Aid Room after Ski Patrol responded to a snowboarder incident on an intermediate trail on Peak 7. After further emergency care and evaluation, he was pronounced dead, the resort said.

No further information about the incident is available at this time.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content