Colorado Springs man dies after incident at Breckenridge Ski Resort

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KRDO) - A man from Colorado Springs died Tuesday following a "serious incident" on the mountain at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

According to the Summit County Coroner's Office, the man has been identified as 47-year-old Gavin Scott of Colorado Springs. His official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Breckenridge Ski Resort said Scott was transported to the Peak 8 First Aid Room after Ski Patrol responded to a snowboarder incident on an intermediate trail on Peak 7. After further emergency care and evaluation, he was pronounced dead, the resort said.

No further information about the incident is available at this time.