Church says priest who married teen has been defrocked

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A Catholic priest who married a teenager after leaving the country with her this summer has been removed from the priesthood. The Archdiocese of Mobile announced Friday that Alex Crow is no longer a member of the clergy. The church said that Crow requested that he be removed from the priesthood. Authorities in south Alabama said Crow left the country in late July with an 18-year-old woman who is a recent graduate of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School. A marriage certificate filed late last year indicated that Crow and the young woman have gotten married.

