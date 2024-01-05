Bangladesh opposition calls for strike on election weekend as premier Hasina seeks forgiveness

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s main opposition party is calling for general strikes on the weekend of the country’s parliamentary election, urging voters to join calls for boycott. This year, ballot stations are opening amid an increasingly polarized political culture led by two powerful women; current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and opposition leader and former premier Khaleda Zia. The Nationalist Party, headed by Zia, and other opposition parties are boycotting the election, saying there is no guarantee it will be free and fair under Hasina’s administration. Hasina addressed the nation Thursday night, apologizing for previous mistakes and urging people to vote. The Election Commission announced polling would be held in 299 constituencies out of 300 across the country on Sunday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.