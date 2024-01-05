Angus Mitchell, son of famed hairstylist Paul Mitchell, found dead in pool in Honolulu

By Matthew Nuttle

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — Angus Mitchell, the son of famed hairstylist Paul Mitchell, was found dead in the pool at his home in Honolulu on Wednesday.

First responders were called out to the home in the Diamond Head Area around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a report by the Honolulu Police Department. The HPD report confirmed finding a man’s body in the pool at the home but did not identify the victim.

Investigators did not say if anyone else was at the home at the time. No signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances were found at the scene. An official cause of death has not yet been determined.

John Paul Mitchell Systems (JPMS) wrote about Angus’ passing in a post on social media.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we mourn the sudden passing of Angus Mitchell. As a hairdresser and co-owner of JPMS, Angus had a deep love of family, community, and the beauty industry. Angus was the son of the late Paul Mitchell and was a beloved colleague and important part of our JPMS family. Angus had a huge heart that impacted countless people who crossed his path. We are grateful for the time we got with him, though it ended far too soon. During this shocking and difficult time, we kindly request privacy as we navigate this profound loss.”

Angus Mitchell was 53 years old.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.