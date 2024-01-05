Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Portland after window appears to have blown out after takeoff

By Sara Smart, Sharif Paget, Pete Muntean and Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing Friday evening in Portland, Oregon, after the crew reported an issue with pressurization, officials said – an incident that a passenger says involved a window blowing out in flight.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 returned safely to Portland International Airport around 5 p.m. PT after “the crew reported a pressurization issue,” the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Portland International Airport confirmed an emergency landing there. Alaska Airlines also confirmed an incident happened on Flight 1282, which was headed from Portland to Ontario, California.

“The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and six crew members,” the airline said. “We are investigating what happened and will share more information as it becomes available.”

According to FlightAware, the flight was airborne for about 20 minutes. The plane departed from Portland International Airport around 5:07 p.m. local time and landed at 5:27 p.m.

A window popped off shortly after takeoff, Kyle Rinker, a passenger on the flight, told CNN.

“It was really abrupt. Just got to altitude, and the window/wall just popped off and didn’t notice it until the oxygen masks came off,” Rinker said.

The aircraft is a 737 Max 9 and received its certificate of airworthiness on October 25, 2023, according to the FAA.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident, both agencies said.

In a statement to CNN, Boeing said it was aware of an incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 and was working to gather additional information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

