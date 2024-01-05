Skip to Content
Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Oregon after window and chunk of fuselage blow out

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Oregon after a window and chunk of its fuselage reportedly blew out in mid-air. A passenger sent KATU-TV a photo showing a gaping hole in the side of the airplane next to passenger seats. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. Alaska Airlines says it’s investigating what happened and will share more information when it becomes available. Flight tracking data from the FlightAware website says the plane was diverted after rising to 16,000 feet about about six minutes after taking off at 5:07 p.m.

