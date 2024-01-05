A man charged with punching a flight attendant also allegedly kicked a police officer in the groin

DALLAS (AP) — More details are coming out about a man accused of punching a flight attendant on an American Airlines plane this week. When he was being arrested in Amarillo, Texas, he spit on police officers and kicked one in the groin. That’s according to an FBI agent’s account, which was unsealed by early Friday. Keith Edward Fagiana faces a charge of interfering with a flight crew, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday in Amarillo.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.