A drug cartel has attacked a remote Mexican community with drones and gunmen, rights group says

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A human rights group says a small community in the violence-torn Mexican state of Guerrero has been attacked by drones and armed men from a drug cartel. The Minerva Bello Center told the Associated Press Friday that least 30 people were attacked in the remote community of Helidoro Castillo on Thursday. Center director José Filiberto Velázquez says the victims were likely killed, but authorities still had not been able to enter the remote community or confirm the deaths. The community has been caught between the battling La Familia Michoacan and Jalisco New Generation cartels. Guerrero state has been plagued by unrelenting cartel violence.

