A competition Chinese chess player says he’s going to court after losing his title over a defecation

BEIJING (AP) — A competitor in Chinese chess says he has sued the national association in China for mental distress after he was stripped of a title for drinking alcohol and defecating in the bathtub of his hotel room at a recent competition. Yan Chenglong doesn’t deny what happened, but wrote in a civil complaint this week that he drank a moderate amount of beer to celebrate his win and that he had stomach problems and couldn’t make it to the toilet in time. He is suing for the restoration of his reputation, an apology and about $14,000 in damages.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.