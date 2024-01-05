84-year-old woman identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Dec. 8, 2023, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the intersection of Airport Rd. and Chelton Rd. for an auto/pedestrian crash.

CSPD said the vehicle involved fled the scene and the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.

According to CSPD, the investigation into the crash showed that the pedestrian was crossing Airport Rd. from the south to the north and may not have been in the crosswalk at the time of the crash. The vehicle was traveling west on Airport Rd. and continued west after the crash.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy and has identified the pedestrian who was killed as 84-year-old Dolores Holler.

This was the 48th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2023.