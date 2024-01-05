4 patients die after a fire breaks out at a hospital in northern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police say four people have died after a fire broke out at a hospital in northern Germany and spread to several patients’ rooms. Emergency workers saw flames on the fourth floor of a wing of the hospital in Uelzen, southeast of Hamburg, when they arrived at the scene late Thursday evening. They could hear calls for help and evacuated several people, and were able to stop the fire spreading any further. Police said Friday that three patients died at the scene and a fourth after being taken to another hospital. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured, nor what caused the fire.

