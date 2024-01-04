Students march in Prague to honor the victims of the worst mass killing in Czech history

PRAGUE (AP) — Hundreds of students and others have marched in silence in the Czech capital to honor the victims of the country’s worst mass killing two weeks ago that left 14 dead. They gathered at an impromptu memorial in front of Prague’s Charles University headquarters where thousands came to light candles after the Dec 21 shooting. Charles University Rector Milena Králíčková together with the Faculty of Arts Dean Eva Lehečková led the march, carrying a lamp lit from the candles through Prague’s Old Town to the nearby Palach Square where the shooting occurred inside the main faculty building. The students formed a human chain around the building before lighting a fire at the square.

