Preliminary hearing for the suspect in deadly shooting outside of the El Paso County courthouse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- The man accused of a deadly shooting outside the El Paso County Courthouse is expected to appear in court this afternoon.

29-year-old Shaquille Laneil Brown is accused of 28-year-old William Winters and injuring a child on November 16, 2023. Brown is set to appear in El Paso County Court later this afternoon for a preliminary hearing for charges including first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offense, and child abuse.

According to the Department of Justice, a preliminary hearing is a court proceeding before a criminal trial to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to continue. Court documents state that video obtained by Colorado Springs police shows the suspect walking towards Winters, firing several times, and Winters dropping a car seat with a baby in it as he fell to the ground. Police say the child did obtain injuries from the shortfall. The video then shows the suspect standing above winters and firing several more times. Brown then walked away from the scene and was eventually arrested by Colorado Springs police.

The hearing is set for 1:30 this afternoon. We will update this story when more information is available.