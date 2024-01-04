PGA Tour starts a new year that feels like the old one. There’s more to golf than just the golf

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — The new year on the PGA Tour feels a lot like the old one. There are questions about a fractured landscape and more money than ever. LIV Golf is gearing up for another season while fans wonder who will be the next player to get an offer he can’t refuse. All that led Mackenzie Hughes and Patrick Cantlay to long for the old days when the focus was strictly on golf. Hughes believes the fans are confused and golf needs to be made whole again. Cantlay feels the same way. Finding a solution is not going to be easy.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.