New York City subway train derails in collision with another train, injuring more than 20 people

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials say a subway train has derailed after colliding with another train. The accident left more than 20 people with minor injuries and caused major disruptions to subway service in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon. Police say the minor derailment took place on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. A 1 train carrying about 300 passengers and an out-of-service Metropolitan Transportation Authority train with four crew on board collided at low speed near the 96th Street station. Officials say service was knocked out on the 1, 2 and 3 lines in most of Manhattan. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

