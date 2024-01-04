National Western Stock Show parade marches through Denver

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday, thousands packed the streets in Denver for a Colorado tradition that's been going strong now for 118 years.

The National Western Stock Show kicks off each year with a parade through the Mile High City.

Former Denver Broncos star Randy Gradishar was the Grand Marshal Thursday and had the honor of leading the convoy of cattle, horses, and wagons.

The stock show is one of the largest livestock exhibitions in the world. It kicks off this Saturday and runs for the next two weeks.

All proceeds from the Nation Western Stock Show go into a trust that awards 64 scholarships annually to college-bound students looking to study agriculture and medicine.