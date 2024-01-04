Nathan MacKinnon scores in OT as Avalanche rally past Stars 5-4

DALLAS (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored his second goal at 3:40 of overtime as the Colorado Avalanche rallied from a two-goal deficits to beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Thursday night. Jonathan Drouin had two goals for his seventh career multigoal game and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 28 shots. Tyler Seguin scored two goals, and Joe Pavelski and Evgenii Dadonov also scored for the Stars. Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves.

