Lawrence police investigating another vandalism at KU’s Jewish fraternity

By Gabe Swartz and Andrew Tran

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCTV) — Police in Lawrence are investigating another act of vandalism at a Jewish fraternity at KU.

For the second time this academic year, the Israeli and American flags outside the Alpha Epsilon Pi house has been taken down.

The same thing happened two months ago. Members of the fraternity put up the Israeli flag to show support for Israel amid its war with Hamas.

A rabbi at the school said it is disappointing something happened again.

“I think the fact that the American flag was taken down as well is a testament to how un-American this is,” said rabbi Zalman Tiechtel. “We live in a country of freedom and expression. You should feel comfortable and safe.”

Tiechtel said the incident is yet another opportunity to teach students.

“The message is we don’t fight darkness with more darkness,” he said. “You fight hate with love and light so we’re trying to do our best by countering this negativity by bringing more light on positivity to this world.”

