Iran suspects suicide bombers carried out attack on commemoration for slain general that killed 84

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Investigators believe suicide bombers likely carried out an attack on a commemoration for an Iranian general slain in a 2020 U.S. drone strike. That’s according to a state media report Thursday, which comes as Iran grapples with its worst mass-casualty attack in decades and as the wider Mideast remains on edge. The report by the state-run IRNA news agency quotes an unnamed “informed source.” Wednesday’s attack in Kerman killed at least 84 people and wounded another 284. The attack targeted a ceremony honoring Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani. No group has yet to claim responsibility for the attack.

