Good Samaritan stabbed while attempting to stop theft at Colorado Springs store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, Jan. 2, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a theft at a store in the 2800 block of E. Fountain Blvd.

CSPD said a man, later identified as Laterrious Tanks, came into the store and took the cash register. A store employee and several good Samaritans attempted to stop him and he threatened them with a knife.

According to CSPD, the citizens were able to detain Tanks, but one of them was stabbed in the process. When officers arrived, the citizens had Tanks detained and he was arrested for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and outstanding warrants.

The severity of the injuries received by the good Samaritan who was stabbed is unknown.