El Paso County seeks public feedback on draft Major Transportation Corridors Plan

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County is asking the public to review and offer feedback on the county's latest Major Transportation Corridor Plan (MTCP).

According to the county, the previous MTCP aimed to improve roadway alignments, safety, capacity, and condition. The new one aims to build on the previous goals and has identified future improvements, investments, and policies that will keep residents, employees, the military community, and visitors moving in, out, and throughout El Paso County for years to come, the county said in a press release Thursday.

The county also said the new MTCP identifies transportation investment priorities that include rural county road upgrades, road widening, and new roadway connections, as well as safety and bicycle/pedestrian improvements.

The draft MTCP is available for public review and comment at 2045mtcp.com/getinvolved. Comments will be accepted through Jan 31, 2024. The county says after the public comment period closes, the MTCP will be finalized and presented to the Planning Commission for final approval and adoption.

For more on the MTCP, visit 2045mtcp.com.