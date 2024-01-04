El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers telling people they have warrants

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) says citizens are reporting receiving calls from people claiming to be with the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the callers are telling people they have a warrant.

The EPCSO said these callers are scammers and you should never give any personal information, photos, or especially financial information to people over the phone.

If you are concerned about the validity of the call, you can call the EPCSO non-emergency number at (719) 390-5555 to verify the caller's status.

You cannot clear a warrant with the EPCSO by paying for it over the phone phone. If you have recently been a victim of such an instance and paid, you are advised to call the non-emergency number listed above.