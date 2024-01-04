Broncos Pro Bowl rookie returner Marvin Mims Jr. aims for more of an impact from scrimmage in ’24
By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Pro Football Writer
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos rookie Marvin Mims Jr. was selected a starter in the Pro Bowl for his performance returning kickoffs and punts this season. What the second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma aims to do is carve out a bigger role in Denver’s offense in 2024. That means running crisper routes so he can give the quarterback — whomever that will be — a deep threat option.