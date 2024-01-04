Skip to Content
Broncos Pro Bowl rookie returner Marvin Mims Jr. aims for more of an impact from scrimmage in ’24

By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Pro Football Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos rookie Marvin Mims Jr. was selected a starter in the Pro Bowl for his performance returning kickoffs and punts this season. What the second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma aims to do is carve out a bigger role in Denver’s offense in 2024. That means running crisper routes so he can give the quarterback — whomever that will be — a deep threat option.

