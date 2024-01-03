Woman rescued from burning home overnight in metro Atlanta dies, officials say

By Jennifer Lifsey and Madeline Montgomery

Click here for updates on this story

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) — An overnight house fire in unincorporated Cherokee County has turned deadly, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters say when they got to the home on Vaughn Road Tuesday night around 11 p.m., they saw smoke and flames coming from the house and the front porch was on fire, which blocked the path for firefighters to get to the person who was trapped inside. They had to put a ladder across the porch to get the victim out, according to Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Atlanta News First spoke with a person who says he lives in the house. He tells us the victim is his female roommate. The man says there are three of them who live in the home, and he and another man who lives there were at work at the time of the fire.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the fire started.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.