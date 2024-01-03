US warns Houthis to cease attacks on Red Sea vessels or face potential military action
By ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and 12 allies has given what amounts to a final warning to Houthi rebels, telling the militants to cease their attacks on vessels in the Red Sea or face potential targeted military action. The Yemen-based militants have carried out at least 23 attacks in response to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza since Dec. 19. A senior Biden administration official on Wednesday declined to detail rules of possible engagement if the attacks continue, but underscored that the Iranian-backed Houthis should “not anticipate another warning” from the U.S. and its allies. The official on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House.