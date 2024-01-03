Uganda’s military says an attack helicopter crashed into a house, killing the crew and a civilian
By RISDEL KASASIRA
Associated Press
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s military says an attack helicopter being used in the fight against Islamic extremists in neighboring Congo has crashed into a Ugandan house, killing both crew members and a civilian in the building. A spokesperson says the cause of the crash near the border is suspected to be bad weather. The helicopter was flying to Congo, where Uganda’s military is fighting the Allied Democratic Forces. The extremist group is allied to the Islamic State organization. Several Ugandan military helicopters have crashed in recent years, with the military often blaming bad weather.