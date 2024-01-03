Uganda’s military says an attack helicopter crashed into a house, killing the crew and a civilian

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s military says an attack helicopter being used in the fight against Islamic extremists in neighboring Congo has crashed into a Ugandan house, killing both crew members and a civilian in the building. A spokesperson says the cause of the crash near the border is suspected to be bad weather. The helicopter was flying to Congo, where Uganda’s military is fighting the Allied Democratic Forces. The extremist group is allied to the Islamic State organization. Several Ugandan military helicopters have crashed in recent years, with the military often blaming bad weather.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.