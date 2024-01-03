Registration now open for spring and summer youth sports in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Registration is now open for spring and summer youth sports in Colorado Springs.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the $82 fee to play spring soccer will be waived for the first 400 kids to register in the PreK-4th grade age divisions. 300 free spots will also be available in select age divisions for t-ball, a $70 value, 200 spots for baseball and softball, a $74 value, and an additional 400 kids for fall soccer. Jerseys are included as part of the free registration.

The registration link is available at ColoradoSprings.gov/youthsports.

The city says the free spots are first come, first serve, however, families are asked to only take a spot if they need it so that all kids have a chance to get in the game. Most free spots will be available in the youngest age divisions, PreK-2nd grade, and at locations in the southeast and central regions.

For adults ages 18-plus who are looking to get involved in the community, there are many opportunities to serve as a volunteer coach for these teams. The Sports Office provides equipment and training to all volunteer coaches and coaching experience is not required.