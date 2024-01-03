New Jersey governor seeks to reassure Muslims after shooting of imam outside Newark mosque
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police are working to identify and arrest the shooter of an imam outside a mosque in Newark, New Jersey. Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said the cleric was shot after 6 a.m. outside the Masjid Muhammad-Newark Mosque. There have been no arrests. It’s unclear what led to the violence and if the imam was targeted. Gov. Phil Murphy identified the victim as Imam Hassan Sharif. He was listed in critical condition at nearby University Hospital. Fragé said the shooting is under investigation and no other information is available. A spokesperson for the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is urging anyone with information to contact police.