Person killed by troopers in shootout on New York State Thruway

HILLBURN, N.Y. (AP) — New York state troopers have killed a person in a shootout on a major highway, after stopping a vehicle identified in a shooting investigation. State police say two troopers stopped the vehicle on the New York State Thruway in Hillburn near the New Jersey line just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say the driver opened fire on the troopers, who shot back and killed the person. State police said one trooper had minor injuries and the other was not harmed. The name of the person killed hasn’t been released. Police say the person was wanted in connection with a shooting in Albany earlier in the day.

