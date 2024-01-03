Overnight lane closures on South Academy Blvd. for ongoing project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- There will be overnight lane closures on South Academy Blvd. For the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project.

The closures are going to take place between Milton E. Proby Parkway and Fountain Creek on Wednesday, January 3 through Friday, January 5, from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for crews to set up barriers and lane stripping in preparation for lane switches.

There is a detour in place for westbound travel on South Academy Blvd. between US 85 and I-25 over Fountain Creek. Two eastbound lanes on South Academy Boulevard are open, along with a single westbound lane using the eastbound South Academy bridge over Fountain Creek. Speeds across the detour cross-over lanes and the bridge will be reduced to 35 MPH. Oversized loads will not be allowed on the bridge during this closure.

The closure of the westbound South Academy Blvd. bridge is for an ongoing scour bridge investigation and countermeasures.

These closures are weather-dependent and can change.

For more information about the project and future closures click here.