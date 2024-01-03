Kelly Clarkson explains why she needed a ‘fresh start’ in New York

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Kelly Clarkson’s big move is working out well for her.

The singer and talk show host, who is mom to daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, recently relocated with her family from California to New York after her marriage to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock came to an end.

“I was very unhappy in LA and had been for several years. I needed a fresh start,” she told People.

Clarkson said she asked NBC to move “The Kelly Clarkson Show” across the country with her to help facilitate that change.

“We told NBC, ‘I’m not trying to sound ungrateful, I just can’t stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids.’ They weren’t doing well either,” Clarkson said of her children. “For the past few years, I’d just been showing up and smiling and doing what I’m supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break.”

Clarkson said the energy of New York has revived her, and that she is in a much better place now.

“We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We’ll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We’ll go make slime and we go to the museum,” she said of their life in the city.

All the city walks don’t hurt either, Clarkson added.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she said. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” was just nominated for a best talk show Critics Choice Award. Clarkson said she feels more present at work these days.

“I was going through a really rough few years, and even in the first season it was rough behind closed doors,” she said. “Just to be able to come into Season 5 feeling good and knowing my kids feel good — and the dust has settled. Season 5 is my first season to actually enjoy every minute of it.”

