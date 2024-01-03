Israel’s Supreme Court delays activation of law that makes it harder to remove Netanyahu from office
By TIA GOLDENBERG
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has ruled that a law that could make it harder to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office must go into effect only after the next elections. The court says the law was clearly crafted for personal reasons. Israeli legislators passed the law last year as part of the government’s contentious legal overhaul plan. Critics said the law was designed to protect Netanyahu from being deemed unfit to rule over claims of a conflict of interest. He had been working to reshape the justice system while on trial for alleged corruption.