Fire heavily damaged home of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, fire marshal says

By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

(CNN) — The Southwest Ranches, Florida, home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was badly damaged in a fire Wednesday, according to a fire marshal.

The fire has been extinguished and officials are waiting to conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, Davie Fire Rescue Fire Marshal Robert Taylor told CNN.

Crews responded to the home in the town of Southwest Ranches Wednesday around 1:53 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from the residence, Taylor said.

Everyone inside had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived, he said. Taylor confirmed the home belongs to Hill.

At least 20 units from the Davie Fire Rescue, Southwest Ranches Fire Department and Broward County Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue responded to the scene. The home was heavily damaged, Taylor added.

Hill left practice early after he was alerted to the fire, according to multiple reports. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

In earlier chopper video shot by CNN affiliate WSVN, Hill could be seen standing outside as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

The Miami Dolphins said in a statement to WSVN, “Tyreek has been in communication with his family. Everyone is out of the house and safe at this time. He has also left practice to deal with the situation.”

Southwest Ranches is about 23 miles west of Fort Lauderdale.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.