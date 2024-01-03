Skip to Content
CSPD: Thousands of fentanyl pills and other drugs recovered from vehicle that fled stop

Some of the narcotics recovered
CSPD
Published 5:46 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Tuesday night, detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were conducting surveillance of a known narcotics location, CSPD said.

After a traffic stop was initiated, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed but was later found abandoned after it crashed, CSPD said.

The driver was located nearby and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

According to CSPD, detectives observed narcotics in plain view in the abandoned vehicle. They later recovered 6553 fentanyl pills, 455.59 grams of methamphetamine, 102.28 grams of heroin, 49.64 grams of powder cocaine, 47.14 grams of prescription pills, and $1901.

The identity of the individual who was arrested has not been released.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

