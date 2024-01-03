Skip to Content
CSPD: Juvenile arrested after attacking and injuring officer

Published 11:13 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reports that a juvenile was arrested after attacking an officer on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

According to CSPD, officers responded to a family disturbance involving a juvenile in the 1500 block of E. Fountain St. just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

CSPD said that while officers were in contact with the family, the juvenile attacked an officer, resulting in minor injuries to the officer. The juvenile was arrested and charged with assault on a peace officer and other charges.

