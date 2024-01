COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSFD) and Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) are responding to a hit gas line at Brookhill and Serenity Park Dr.

This is near the Top Golf in North Colorado Springs.

CSFD says that there are small road closures in the neighborhood. They ask that people avoid the area while crews work to mitigate the hit gas line.